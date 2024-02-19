Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,170 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,658,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 449,222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $13,704,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

