Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.