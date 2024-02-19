Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vericel were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vericel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL opened at $49.20 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.