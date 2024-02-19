Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vericel were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vericel by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 216.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 163.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 247,268 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL opened at $49.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

