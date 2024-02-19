Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $48,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,533,000.

VRNT stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 803.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

