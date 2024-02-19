Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $143,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $422.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.02 and its 200-day moving average is $377.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

