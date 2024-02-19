Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after buying an additional 602,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.26 and a beta of 0.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $20.94.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
