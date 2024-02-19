Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 4.4 %

ULH stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $883.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

ULH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

