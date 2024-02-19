Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAPA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.20. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

