Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $142,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $201,448.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock valued at $619,779. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGTI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Agiliti stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.80. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

