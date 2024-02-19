Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,378 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $838.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

