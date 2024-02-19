Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,743 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

Getty Realty Profile

