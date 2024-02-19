Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,881 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,274,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 1,236,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 63.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

AMC opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.