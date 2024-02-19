Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,394 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at $460,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell C. Holmes sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $112,415.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,532.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,141 shares of company stock worth $1,987,189. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

