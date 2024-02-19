Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 451.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

