Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.