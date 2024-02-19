Vimeo (VMEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.92 on Monday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $657.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

