Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 588,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

