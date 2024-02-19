Vitesse Energy (VTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTS

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.