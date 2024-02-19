Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTS stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

