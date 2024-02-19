Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE VNT opened at $41.10 on Monday. Vontier has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.