Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vontier has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

