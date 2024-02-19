Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

