W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $10.64 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.61. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.24 per share.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $935.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $866.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.66. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

