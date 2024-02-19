Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $378,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,752,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 805,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 165,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.