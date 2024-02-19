Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $168.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

