Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.85% of Waters worth $299,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Waters by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,908,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $325.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.62. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

