Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $325.21 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $335.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.62.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

