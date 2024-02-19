Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,001,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $197.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.25 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.26.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.