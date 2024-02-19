Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,798,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $197.98 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.25 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.26.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

