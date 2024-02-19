WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.34% of WEC Energy Group worth $339,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

