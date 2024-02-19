Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

