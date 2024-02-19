Wells Fargo & Company Raises Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $30.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.92%. Corebridge Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

