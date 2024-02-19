Wells Fargo & Company Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $135.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.26. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $279.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

