Wells Fargo & Company Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $97.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.27.

CF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

