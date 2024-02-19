Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

