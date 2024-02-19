West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $362.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

