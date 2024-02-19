WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Shares of WEX opened at $221.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

