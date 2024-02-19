Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

