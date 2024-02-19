Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

WY stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

