Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the company's stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the company's stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 955,655 shares of the company's stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

