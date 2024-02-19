Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 246,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $319.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $324.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.