Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 246,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.
Wingstop Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WING opened at $319.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $324.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.