Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %

WING stock opened at $319.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.69. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $324.87.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 95.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

