Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %
WING stock opened at $319.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.69. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $324.87.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 95.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
