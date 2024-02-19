WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,153 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,698,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,219 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $153.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

