WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,949 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 100.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

