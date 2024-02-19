WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,522 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $44.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

