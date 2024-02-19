WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $192.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -260.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

