WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 243.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 238.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in St. Joe by 93.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.8 %

JOE stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.32.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

