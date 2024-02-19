WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,526 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $192.80 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.