WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,796,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

